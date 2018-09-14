Energy Mad : 2018 Annual Meeting Notice

14 September 2018

Letter from the Chairman

Dear Shareholder

I am pleased to invite you to the 2018 Annual Meeting of Energy Mad Limited to be held at Addington Raceway, Christchurch on Friday, 28 September 2018 at 10.00am (New Zealand time).

I will comment briefly on Energy Mad's performance during the year to 31 March 2018, and will welcome any questions you may have about the Company or its performance.

In the formal business, shareholders will be asked to vote on David Jarman's re-election as a Director who is retiring by rotation. You can read about his background in the Explanatory Notes to the Notice of Meeting of Shareholders enclosed with this letter.

The Annual Meeting will not consider the proposed sale of assets to Ecobulb Limited, nor the proposed acquisition of PaySauce through the issue of shares in Energy Mad Limited. These proposed transactions remain on track, and will be brought to shareholders for consideration at a Special meeting to be held at a later date.

If you cannot attend the Annual Meeting I encourage you to complete and lodge the Proxy Form in accordance with the instructions on the Proxy Form so that it reaches our share registrar, Link Market Services, by 10.00am (New Zealand time) on Wednesday, 26 September 2018. Alternatively you can complete the Proxy Form online at https://investorcentre.linkmarketservices.co.nz/voting/MAD.

For those shareholders who are attending the Annual Meeting, please bring the enclosed Proxy/Admission Form with you to assist with your registration.

I look forward to seeing you then.

Sincerely,

Dr Brent Wheeler

Chairman

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Annual Meeting of shareholders of Energy Mad Limited ('Energy Mad') will be held at Addington Raceway, Christchurch on 28 September 2018 at 10.00am (New Zealand time).

Items of Business

A The Chairman's introduction;

B Addresses to shareholders;

C Shareholder discussion;

D Resolutions.

To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following ordinary resolutions:

1. That the Board is authorised to fix the Auditors' remuneration;

2.

That David Jarman be re-elected as a Director of Energy Mad;

By order of the Board.

Dr Brent Wheeler

Chairman

14 September 2018

EXPLANATORY NOTES

Resolution 1: Fixing the remuneration of the Auditor

Section 207T of the Companies Act 1993 provides that a company's auditor is automatically re-appointed unless there is a resolution or other reason for the auditor not to be re-appointed. The Company wishes PricewaterhouseCoopers to continue as the Company's auditor.

Section 207S of the Companies Act 1993 provides that the fees and expenses of the Company's auditor are to be fixed in such a manner as the Company determines at the Annual Meeting. The Board proposes that, consistent with commercial practice, the auditor's fees should be fixed by the directors. Authority for the directors to fix the fees and expenses of the auditor is by way of a resolution at the Annual Meeting of shareholders of the Company.

Resolutions 2: Re-election of a Director

David Jarman retires by rotation and offers himself for re-election. The Board unanimously supports the re-election of David.

DAVID JARMAN

Non-executive Director Independent

Term of Office: Appointed Director 21 March 2016

As a matter of rotation David Jarman stands down and, being eligible, stands again. He has a background in developing businesses and restructuring, having undertaken CFO and director roles in a number of these businesses. In the past he has worked in the telecoms, IT and finance sectors, and is currently CFO at Leighs Construction Limited and a director of Leighs Cockram JV Limited.

David is a Chartered Accountant with 25 years post-qualification experience and is a member of the New Zealand Institute of Directors.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Proxies

Any shareholder who is entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting may appoint a proxy to attend and vote instead of him or her. If you appoint a proxy you may either direct your proxy how to vote for you or you may give your proxy discretion to vote as he/she sees fit. If you wish to give your proxy discretion then you must mark the appropriate boxes on the form to grant your proxy that discretion. If you do not tick any box for a particular resolution, then your instruction will be to abstain.

If you wish to mail the Proxy Form then please send it to our share registrar, Link Market Services, using the reply-paid envelope provided. Alternatively New Zealand based shareholders may fax the form to (09) 375 5990 and overseas shareholders may fax it to +64 9 375 5990.

The completed Proxy Form must be received by our Share Registrar no later than 10.00am (New Zealand time) on Wednesday 26 September 2018. Any Proxy Form received after that time will not be valid for the scheduled meeting.

Shareholders can elect to vote their proxies online. To appoint your proxy and vote online, please visit the Link Market Services Investor Centre at https://investorcentre.linkmarketservices.co.nz/voting/MAD. You will require your CSN/Holder number and Authorisation Code (FIN) to securely access the website. Follow the prompts to complete your proxy appointment and vote.

Ordinary Resolution

The business for the meeting is to pass the ordinary resolutions set out in the preceding pages. An ordinary resolution is a resolution passed by a simple majority of the votes of those shareholders entitled to vote and voting on the resolutions.

Voting

Voting entitlements for the Annual Meeting will be determined as at 5.00pm (New Zealand time) on Wednesday 26 September 2018. Registered shareholders at that time will be the only persons entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting and only the shares registered in those shareholders' names at that time may be voted at the Annual Meeting.

More information

If you have any questions, or for more information, please contact Aidan Johnstone on 027 434 3108.