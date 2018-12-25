Energy Ministry: The heating season is passing smoothly in all regions of Kazakhstan

The regular meeting of the Government, chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev, began with the consideration of the issue of the heating period. Presentations were made by Minister of Energy K. Bozumbayev and Minister of Investments and Development Zh. Kassymbek.

K. Bozumbayev reported that, in general, the current autumn-winter period is passing normally. Yesterday, December 24, the maximum electrical load of 14 740 MW or 99% of the forecasted maximum for the heating period was recorded. This is a record figure in recent years. In general, consumers are provided with electric and thermal energy in full.

According to the Minister of Energy, the repairs planned for the year at power plants are almost completed. 8 power units, 52 boilers and 44 turbines, 28.3 thousand km of power lines and 500 boiler houses in the centralized heat supply zone were repaired. In general, repairs are carried out according to the schedule approved by the System Operator.

'4 million tonnes of coal and 112 thousand tonnes of fuel oil have been accumulated in the fuel depots of the power plants, which corresponds to the approved standards. At the boiler houses in the centralized heat supply zone, the coal reserve is 978.8 thousand tonnes, fuel oil - 115.2 thousand tonnes,' - K. Bozumbayev said.

In accordance with the applications of Akimats, the Ministry of Energy approved the Schedule of assigning regions for the supply of fuel oil to social facilities in the amount of 312 thousand tonnes for the autumn-winter period 2018-2019. In October-November, the schedule was fulfilled by 86%. The Ministry, together with central and local authorities, continues to work to ensure the stable passage of the current heating season.

Minister of Investments and Development Zh. Kassymbek reported that the heating season 2018/19 in all regions of the Republic is passing smoothly. The Ministry of Investments and Development monitors the course of the heating season in terms of technological violations in the networks of heat supply, water supply and sanitation. Akimats and the Committee for Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on a daily basis provide information to the Ministry of Investments and Development on technological violations at life support facilities.

'Since the beginning of the heating season, 24 technological violations have been registered on communal life support systems, which is two times less compared to the same period last year. Akimats eliminated these technological violations within a short time,' - Zh. Kassymbek noted.

At the same time, according to Zh. Kassymbek, in order to prevent accidents, Akimats need to strengthen control over the uninterrupted operation of life support systems and promptly eliminate technological disruptions, as well as organize around-the-clock duty during the heating period during holidays.

Reporting on the situation with receivables, Zh. Kassymbek noted that as of 01/12/2018, receivables amounted to 12 995 million tenge. In this regard, Akimats need to strengthen control over the work to reduce receivables and prevent the growth of current debt.

Regarding the provision of coal, according to the latest data of the Ministry of Investments and Development, as of December 20 of this year, the country's coal mining companies have produced 109.2 million tonnes of coal since the beginning of the year. Energy-producing enterprises were shipped 56.4 million tonnes of coal. 12.4 million tonnes of coal were shipped for household needs and to the population, 27.7 million tonnes of coal were exported. By the end of 2018, the expected volume of coal production will be about 112 million tonnes. In the current year, from the beginning of preparation for the heating season (from May 1 to December 20), 46.8 million tonnes of coal were transported by rail.

It should be noted that the monitoring of the provision of the planned needs of coal products for household needs and the population for the period 2018-2019 continues under the Joint Order of the Ministries of Investments and Development, Energy.

To date, the availability of coal reserves in relation to the annual plan is 93.2%. Almost all regions are ahead of the annual schedule for the coal supply to population and the household sector.

'Over the past four weeks, in all regions of the country, the price of coal for household needs and population has decreased by an average of 15-20% due to the concluded memorandums between Akimats and coal distributors,' - Zh. Kassymbek said, noting that, in general, the passage of the heating season 2018/19 is under the constant control of the Ministry of Investments and Development.

Also during the meeting, reports on the measures taken to ensure a stable passage of the heating season were delivered by Akims of the Akmola region - M. Murzalin, East Kazakhstan - D. Akhmetov, Karaganda region - E. Koshanov, Pavlodar region - B. Bakauov, North Kazakhstan region- K. Aksakalov, Kostanay region - A. Mukhambetov, Aktobe region - B. Saparbayev, city of Astana - B. Sultanov.

