Energy Professionals Gather at the AEE East Energy Conference and Expo in Boston

ATLANTA, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Join thousands of energy professionals, network with peers, share best practices and learn about the latest technology trends at the AEE East Energy Conference and Expo. As the presenter of GLOBALCON® for 29 years, the Association of Energy Engineers is presenting the first annual AEE East Energy Conference and Expo to deliver exceptional networking and educational opportunities in the Northeast United States. This energy event is geared towards business, commercial, industrial and institutional energy users. This year the event is scheduled for March 20-21, 2019 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA.

"This event brings together the top experts in all areas of energy efficiency, energy management, building automation, data, energy policy, and resiliency and sustainability," stated Bill Kent, Executive Director of AEE. "AEE members and our event attendees are the individuals that are involved in the important discussions and business decisions to improve energy efficiency and sustainability within their organizations and communities. We are pleased to have National Grid as the event's energy company partner, and WSP, Triacta, and Eversource as event sponsors."

The AEE East Conference features success stories, innovations in technology, energy service improvements, and much more. Featured speakers opening the program this year include:





Energy Policy Update , from Judith Johnson , Commissioner, Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources

from , Commissioner, Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources Bringing Energy to Life , from Carlos Nouel , VP Innovation and Development, National Grid

from , VP Innovation and Development, National Grid Energy Issues Matter in Real Estate, from the Boiler Room to the Board Room, from Ben Myers , Director, Sustainability, Boston Properties

Special events at AEE East will include an opening night networking reception, a Council on Women in Energy and Environmental Leadership (CWEEL) breakfast and keynote speech from Penni Conner, Chief Customer Officer at Eversource, an AEE New England Chapter Luncheon with featured speaker Joanna Troy, Manager of Policy Initiatives at the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources, and free exhibitor forum presentations on technologies, new developments, services or solutions for energy professionals.

The AEE East Technology Expo consists of companies and organizations that help drive a clean energy economy. They are focused on saving energy for their customers using new technologies, services, and solutions. Exhibiting companies include utilities, energy services companies, equipment manufacturers, service providers, energy management consultants, and many others.

In addition to the conference and expo, AEE East will deliver exceptional training opportunities for professionals to gain AEE certifications. Training seminars available at AEE East include Distributed Generation Certified Professional Training Program, Certified Energy Procurement Professional Training Program, Certified Measurement and Verification Professional Training Program, Certified Building Commissioning Certified Professional Training Program, and Electrical Engineering for non-electrical Engineers.

For the complete conference program, training seminars, or expo details, visit east.aeecenter.org.

