Energy Rises After Inventory Data -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose as a storm threatened to disrupt oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and inventories fell more than expected.

Crude-oil stockpiles dropped by 9.5 million barrels to 459 million barrels, and are now about 4% above the five-year average for this time of year, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Natural-gas producer EQT and the Rice group of shareholders, led by brothers Toby and Derek Rice, said shareholders at the company's annual meeting Wednesday elected all seven Rice-nominated directors.

