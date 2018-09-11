Energy Services Group : (ESG) Strengthens Security and Infrastructure with Domain Experts, Appoints Paul Etherington and Ryan Williams

Energy Services Group (ESG),
the retail energy industry’s leading provider of SaaS solutions for
empowering energy choice worldwide, has named Paul Etherington as chief
information security officer (CISO) and Ryan Williams as vice president
of site reliability engineering and cloud infrastructure. The move
furthers ESG’s investment in enhancing security policies and technology,
as well as in cloud infrastructure.
Etherington joined ESG as the company’s first CISO on Aug. 8, 2018 to
support security operations and demonstrate ESG’s commitment to
providing complete coverage of all aspects of information security to
customers. His leadership boosts ESG’s unparalleled industry experience
and proven reputation as a trusted services provider with
industry-leading systems and data security.
“ESG’s approach to cybersecurity is to implement measures to prevent and
to quickly detect incidents, with the ability to respond in a timely
manner to contain an incident if one occurs,” said Etherington.
“Ultimately, an emphasis on information security is a necessity that
retail energy providers are increasingly recognizing and addressing.”
Etherington brings to ESG
more than 30 years of experience in Information Technology (IT)
management and security, with various information security
certifications, including CISM, CISSP, CCSP and CRISC, to ensure secure
data and enhance security for customers.
With a commitment to invest in and upgrade infrastructure, ESG appoints
Ryan Williams as vice president of site reliability engineering and
infrastructure to provide ultra-scalable and highly reliable software
systems for customers. Williams leverages his experience from past
technology engineering roles to shape ESG’s IT strategies, increasing
the company’s business agility and ensuring that customers are the
central focus.
“Our approach focuses on operational agility and the technical teams
working to support and deliver value to our customers faster, better and
more efficiently,” said Williams.
ESG is devoted to advancing the resiliency of our platform for our
customers,” said ESG Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering
Ayikudy “Sri” Srikanth. “Paul’s rich security background in strongly
regulated verticals, such as healthcare, and Ryan’s deep expertise in
cloud scaling and disaster recovery will expand our team of experts and
help us stay ahead of the rapidly evolving cybersecurity climate
affecting the energy industry.”
About Energy Services Group (ESG)
ESG
is the leading global provider of SaaS based software solutions to the
retail energy industry and offers a comprehensive suite of products
including EDI,
billing, CIS, wholesale
energy management, pipeline/storage
management as well as forecasting, sales
and pricing. ESGʼs 300 plus retail supplier clients support over 15
million residential, commercial and industrial customers in production
behind over 250 electric and gas utilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico,
U.K., Australia and Japan. Please visit: www.energyservicesgroup.net.
