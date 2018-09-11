Energy Services Group : (ESG) Strengthens Security and Infrastructure with Domain Experts, Appoints Paul Etherington and Ryan Williams

Energy Services Group (ESG), the retail energy industry’s leading provider of SaaS solutions for empowering energy choice worldwide, has named Paul Etherington as chief information security officer (CISO) and Ryan Williams as vice president of site reliability engineering and cloud infrastructure. The move furthers ESG’s investment in enhancing security policies and technology, as well as in cloud infrastructure.

Etherington joined ESG as the company’s first CISO on Aug. 8, 2018 to support security operations and demonstrate ESG’s commitment to providing complete coverage of all aspects of information security to customers. His leadership boosts ESG’s unparalleled industry experience and proven reputation as a trusted services provider with industry-leading systems and data security.

“ESG’s approach to cybersecurity is to implement measures to prevent and to quickly detect incidents, with the ability to respond in a timely manner to contain an incident if one occurs,” said Etherington. “Ultimately, an emphasis on information security is a necessity that retail energy providers are increasingly recognizing and addressing.”

Etherington brings to ESG more than 30 years of experience in Information Technology (IT) management and security, with various information security certifications, including CISM, CISSP, CCSP and CRISC, to ensure secure data and enhance security for customers.

With a commitment to invest in and upgrade infrastructure, ESG appoints Ryan Williams as vice president of site reliability engineering and infrastructure to provide ultra-scalable and highly reliable software systems for customers. Williams leverages his experience from past technology engineering roles to shape ESG’s IT strategies, increasing the company’s business agility and ensuring that customers are the central focus.

“Our approach focuses on operational agility and the technical teams working to support and deliver value to our customers faster, better and more efficiently,” said Williams.

ESG is devoted to advancing the resiliency of our platform for our customers,” said ESG Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering Ayikudy “Sri” Srikanth. “Paul’s rich security background in strongly regulated verticals, such as healthcare, and Ryan’s deep expertise in cloud scaling and disaster recovery will expand our team of experts and help us stay ahead of the rapidly evolving cybersecurity climate affecting the energy industry.”

About Energy Services Group (ESG)

ESG is the leading global provider of SaaS based software solutions to the retail energy industry and offers a comprehensive suite of products including EDI, billing, CIS, wholesale energy management, pipeline/storage management as well as forecasting, sales and pricing. ESGʼs 300 plus retail supplier clients support over 15 million residential, commercial and industrial customers in production behind over 250 electric and gas utilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Australia and Japan. Please visit: www.energyservicesgroup.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005101/en/