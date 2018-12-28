Log in
Energy Services of America Files Annual Report

12/28/2018 | 08:02pm CET

HUNTINGTON, W. Va., Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America Corporation (the "Company" or "Energy Services") (OTC QB: ESOA), parent company of C.J. Hughes Construction Company, Inc. and Nitro Construction Services, Inc. announced the filing of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2018.  Net income available to common shareholders was $2.2 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, which was a $2.9 million increase from a net loss available to common shareholders of $700,000 in fiscal year 2017.  Revenues were $135.5 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, which was a $5.0 million decrease from $140.5 million in fiscal year 2017.  The Company had an adjusted EBITDA of $8.1 million, or $0.57 per share, and an earnings per share of $0.16 on a weighted average of 14,234,571 common shares outstanding for fiscal year 2018.  The backlog at September 30, 2018 was $71.1 million

Douglas Reynolds, President, commented on the announcement:  "Fiscal year 2018 was a marked improvement over fiscal year 2017 for Energy Services.  Even with record, or near-record, rainfall totals in many cities across the Mid-Atlantic region, we were able to increase gross profit on projects by $3.9 million in fiscal year 2018 as compared to fiscal year 2017.  Also, our adjusted EBITDA of $8.1 million was a $4.5 million increase from $3.6 million in fiscal year 2017.  Another significant item to mention is that Energy Services anticipates paying off the term note debt that helped get the Company out of forbearance with our lenders in the first calendar quarter of 2019.  By paying off the five-year $10.4 million refinancing agreement signed in 2014, we will reduce our debt payments by $2.4 million per year."

Below is a comparison of the Company's unaudited operating results for fiscal year 2018 compared to fiscal year 2017: 


























Year Ended


Year Ended




September 30, 2018


September 30, 2017







Revenue


$           135,482,771


$           140,495,726







Cost of revenues

123,833,517


132,711,810








Gross profit

11,649,254


7,783,916







Selling and administrative expenses

7,728,182


7,401,769


Income from operations

3,921,072


382,147







Other income (expense)





Interest income

132,342


-


Other nonoperating income (expense)

(174,576)


(162,422)


Interest expense

(916,675)


(833,424)


Gain on sale of equipment

456,894


145,575




(502,015)


(850,271)








Income (loss) before income taxes

3,419,057


(468,124)








Income tax expense (benefit)

910,034


(80,368)








Net income (loss)

2,509,023


(387,756)








Dividends on preferred stock

309,000


309,000














Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$                2,200,023


$                 (696,756)














Weighted average shares outstanding-basic

14,234,571


14,239,836








Weighted average shares-diluted 

17,667,904


14,239,836








Earnings (loss) per share






available to common shareholders

$                        0.155


$                      (0.049)








Earnings (loss) per share-diluted






available to common shareholders

$                        0.125


$                      (0.049)







 

Please refer to the table below that reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per common share:

 



2018


2017











Net income (loss) available to





  common shareholders


$             2,200,023


$               (696,756)






Add: Income tax (benefit) expense


910,034


(80,368)






Add: Dividends on preferred stock


309,000


309,000






Add:  Interest expense


916,675


833,424






Less: Non-operating expense (income)


(414,660)


16,847






Add: Depreciation expense


4,209,056


3,235,362






Adjusted EBITDA


$               8,130,128


$               3,617,509

Weighted average shares outstanding-basic


14,234,571


14,239,836

Adjusted EBITDA per common share


$                        0.57


$                        0.25






Certain statements contained in the release, including without limitation statements including the words "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "expects" or words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic and business conditions, changes in business strategy or development plans and other factors referenced in this release. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-services-of-america-files-annual-report-300771285.html

SOURCE Energy Services of America Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
