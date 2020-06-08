Log in
Energy Shares Climb After OPEC Deal to Extend Output Cuts -- Energy Roundup

06/08/2020 | 10:04pm BST

Shares of energy companies jumped after an agreement by major oil producing nations over the weekend to extend production cuts.

The new deal, struck Saturday by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, calls for 23 countries to collectively reduce output by 9.6 million barrels a day until the end of July, amending and extending a historic agreement sealed in April. But Libya on Saturday restarted production at its largest oil field, while Mexico refused to continue with output curbs. American oil producers are also turning the oil taps back on, and U.S. benchmark oil prices ended the session 3.4% lower.

BP said it is cutting thousands of jobs, accelerating existing plans to reshape the company after the coronavirus pandemic's crushing impact on oil prices. The move is one of the first and most drastic from the oil industry, which is expected to shed staff after crude prices hit their lowest level in decades in April, amid pandemic-driven stay-at-home policies that parked vehicles and curbed economic activity. BP plans to cut nearly 10,000 jobs, or 14% of its workforce, and freeze pay increases for senior level managers as it seeks to strengthen its finances, the company said Monday. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -5.82% 40.78 Delayed Quote.-39.58%
WTI -5.43% 38.175 Delayed Quote.-39.42%
