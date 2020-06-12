Energy Shares Climb Even as Oil Prices Slip -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies moved higher along with the broader market even as oil prices fell.

A resurgence of COVID-19 cases fed concerns over the outlook for the global economy and energy demand. Oil is likely to "remain vulnerable and exposed to downside shocks thanks to coronavirus-related concerns," said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

"The possibility of renewed lockdowns and delayed global economic recovery is bad news for oil, which remains one of the biggest casualities of the coronavirus menace," he said.

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 7 in the past week to 199, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Natural gas prices fell sharply, ending the session 4.5% lower, weighed down by a combination of bearish factors, including a change in weather forecasts for late June that now don't appear to be showing as much extreme heat, which would mean gas-fired electricity demand won't be surging. Additionally, worries of a second wave of coronavirus infections could mean more trouble for LNG exports.

