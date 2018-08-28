Energy Shares Fall Alongside Oil Prices -- Energy Roundup

Shares of oil and gas companies fell alongside oil futures as enthusiasm for a U.S.-Mexico trade deal faded somewhat. Investors, who initially had celebrated the breakthrough in talks between the U.S. and Mexico, were concerned that Canada would not be party to an amended North American Free Trade Agreement. Meanwhile, Iran oil shipments are declining at a faster-than-expected pace ahead of U.S. sanctions set to begin in November. Iran expects crude exports to fall by a third in September, according to people familiar with purchasing plans, potentially posing an unforeseen supply risk to markets. Officials at the state-run National Iranian Oil Co. provisionally expect crude shipments to drop to about 1.5 million barrels a day next month, down from about 2.3 million barrels a day in June, say people familiar with the country's ports loading program.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com