Energy Shares Fall Alongside Oil Prices -- Energy Roundup

03/15/2019 | 05:33pm EDT

Shares of oil and gas companies fell as oil prices inched lower Friday, pulling back from four-month highs as analysts weighed more signs that the pace of OPEC's production cuts is slowing as crude prices extend their 2019 rebound. Analysts were weighing an International Energy Agency report that confirmed Thursday figures from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries that its crude output fell again in February, albeit at a slower pace than in January. The data showed OPEC's crude output had fallen by 240,000 barrels a day last month, to 30.68 million barrels day, its lowest level in four years. Still, global supply stood at 99.7 million barrels a day last month, up by 1.5 million barrels a day compared with the same month a year prior, the IEA said.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

