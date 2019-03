Shares of oil and gas companies sank as oil prices fell sharply Friday, erasing much of the week's earlier gains. Renewed worries over the health of the global economy pushed stock markets lower and reduced appetite for riskier assets such as commodities. A global economic slowdown could reduce oil demand, which could then create an oversupply problem. "Crude prices have continued to retreat from their four-month highs today due to lingering concerns of weakening future energy demand," said Balint Balazs, global commodity analyst at Schneider Electric. He added, however, that prices should continue to find a floor of support from output cuts agreed to by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, as well as U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and Iran that are disrupting exports from those oil-rich nations.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com