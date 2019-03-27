Log in
Energy Shares Fall Alongside Oil Prices -- Energy Roundup

03/27/2019 | 05:13pm EDT

Shares of oil and gas companies were lower as oil prices fell slightly Wednesday because of an unanticipated increase in U.S. inventories of crude oil amid a sharp slowdown in refining activity. The Energy Information Administration's weekly oil report showed an unexpected 2.8-million-barrel jump in crude-oil inventories as refining capacity utilization rates fell to 86.6% from 88.9% the previous week. Gasoline stockpiles fell by a larger-than-forecast 2.9 million barrels, which helped prevent further selling. Unplanned disruptions at several refineries on the Gulf Coast likely contributed to reducing overall run-rates, while a large fire at a chemical plant near Houston may have also forced some Texas-area refiners to slow operations for safety reasons, analysts said. Saudi Arabia's national oil company agreed to buy a 70% stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp., the kingdom's petrochemicals firm, for $69.1 billion, giving Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's agenda a massive jolt of cash.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

