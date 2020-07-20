Log in
Energy Shares Fall Even as Oil Prices Edge Higher -- Energy Roundup

07/20/2020 | 04:55pm EDT

Shares of energy companies fell even as U.S. benchmark oil prices ended modestly higher after a mid-session boost in U.S. stock markets that improved appetite for riskier assets such as crude and other commodities.

Trading ranges remain extremely tight, with WTI hugging a $39-$41 range throughout July as investors try to gauge how much more recovery in oil demand there will be from coronavirus.

A key issue, say traders, is whether U.S. schools broadly decide to reopen in the fall, as doing so might not only unleash school-related fuel consumption, but could also free up parents to return to their offices and simply leave their house more.

In corporate news, Chevron agreed to a deal to buy Noble Energy for about $5 billion in what would be the largest oil-patch tie-up since the coronavirus pandemic delivered a shock to the industry. Including Noble's hefty debt load, the deal would be valued at roughly $13 billion.

Halliburton shares rose after it posted a surprise profit on an adjusted basis, but revenue missed expectations.

BJ Services LLC filed for bankruptcy, attempting to sell parts of the fracking services business and wind down the rest after a few years in operation assisting petroleum operations in the U.S. and Canada.

Permian Tank & Manufacturing, an oil-and-gas industry equipment supplier backed by Goldman Sachs, also filed for bankruptcy, listing a $4.7 million loan from the U.S. government's coronavirus relief program as one of its biggest unsecured debts.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -2.20% 85.27 Delayed Quote.-27.65%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.23% 43.2 Delayed Quote.-34.71%
NOBLE ENERGY, INC. 5.44% 10.18 Delayed Quote.-61.13%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.14% 211.71 Delayed Quote.-8.05%
WTI 0.23% 40.685 Delayed Quote.-33.86%
