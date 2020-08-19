Energy Shares Fall as Oil Prices Waver Amid Decline in U.S. Inventories -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell as U.S. benchmark oil prices ended little changed for a third straight session but rose just enough to hit a fresh, five-month closing high.

Sentiment was mixed throughout most of the session, with mostly bullish signals coming from a weekly Energy Information Administration report that showed U.S. oil inventories have fallen for a fourth straight week, to 512.5 million barrels, the lowest since early April.

But a meeting among major oil producers from OPEC and Russia left investors uncertain how aggressively the group may phase out emergency production cuts even as coronavirus problems and demand destruction continues in many parts of the globe.

Natural gas prices rose to the highest closing price since Dec. 5, 2019, as investors continued to buy the commodity amid forecasts for a relatively small weekly increase in gas inventories.

Securities regulators have warned the largest U.S. crude-oil exchange-traded fund that it could face enforcement action related to its overhaul after oil crashed earlier this year, the latest development illustrating the dangers of trading complex commodity products.

The U.S. Oil Fund disclosed Wednesday that it received a Wells notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission two days earlier. The notice is tied to the fund's disclosures and actions related to its position in oil futures that went haywire in April and May, resulting in sizable losses for investors.

Shares of RWE AG fell after the German energy company launched an unexpected share issue to raise roughly 2 billion euros ($2.39 billion).

