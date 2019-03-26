Energy Shares Rise Alongside Oil Prices -- Energy Roundup

Shares of oil and gas companies helped lift the market higher as oil prices rose. U.S. crude prices climbed back near a four-month high as analysts weighed signs of falling supply around the globe and looked ahead to the latest figures on U.S. stockpiles. The latest government stockpile figures will be released Wednesday. Inventories are expected to have fallen by 400,000 barrels last week, according to the average forecast of nine analysts and traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. BP said it has established a $100 million fund for projects aimed at reducing greenhouse-gas emissions in its upstream oil and gas operations.

