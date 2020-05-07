Energy Shares Rise Even as Oil Prices Finish Lower -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose even as oil futures finished lower, giving up earlier gains as traders continued to weigh the outlook for energy demand. Prices had spent much of the session trading higher, buoyed by Saudi Arabia's decision to lift prices to help stabilize values and a monthly climb in China's oil imports. Meanwhile, natural-gas prices slid Thursday, pausing a recent recovery after weekly inventory figures showed a larger-than-expected increase last week. In earnings news, Hess reported an adjusted loss for the first quarter of 2020 as the company recorded more than $2 billion of impairment charges due to the Covid-19 pandemic's effect on energy markets.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com