Energy Shares Rise as Oil Prices Climb -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies were higher as oil prices closed up in another day of volatile trading.

U.S. crude futures for delivery in June closed higher after falling as much as 8.7% earlier in the session.

The gains came on data and analysis that suggest oil demand is starting to rebound.

"The path to recovery for oil demand in the US and globally is still up in the air, but there's reason to believe the worst of the demand destruction is behind us," says Stacey Morris at Alerian.

"Commentary from multiple companies pointed to an improvement in U.S. demand at the end of April, particularly for gasoline."

Since the start of the year, BP, Exxon Mobil and Occidental Petroleum have had major asset sales restructured or delayed indefinitely as coronavirus lockdown restrictions decimated energy demand and oil prices fell by two-thirds.

