Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Energy Shares Rise as Oil Prices Move Higher -- Energy Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 04:59pm EDT

Shares of energy companies climbed as oil and gasoline futures rose with two back-to-back storms on track to hit the Gulf of Mexico this week prompting the shutdown of some production in the region.

More than 15% of U.S. oil production is based in the Gulf Coast region and nearly half of all U.S. refineries are located on its coast. That means even a temporary closure of production facilities could weigh on supply.

Ahead of the two storms, more than half of oil production in the area was shut down Sunday, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

"There are some worries about a potentially volatile week ahead" for oil prices, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

"Apart from the Middle East, the U.S. Gulf Coast is really the most important energy hub in the world."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast that Tropical Storm Marco-currently in the Gulf of Mexico and downgraded from a hurricane Sunday night-will make landfall early Tuesday in Louisiana.

The storm is followed by Tropical Storm Laura, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Tuesday as it enters the Gulf of Mexico, and to make landfall in Louisiana Thursday morning.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.35% 45.02 Delayed Quote.-32.94%
WTI -0.08% 42.373 Delayed Quote.-30.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:13pDELTA AIR LINES TO FURLOUGH 1,941 PILOTS IN OCTOBER : memo
RE
05:13pUtilities Shares Rise Even as Storms Threaten Gulf and Wildfires Intensify in California -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:12pDelta Air Lines to furlough 1,941 pilots in October -memo
RE
05:12pColombian businesses ask government for up to $13.1 bln to stave off collapses
RE
05:11pCommunications Services Shares Rise -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:10pTechnology Shares Edge Higher but Lag Broader Market -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:08pLong delays at U.S.-Mexico border crossings after new travel restrictions
RE
05:08pShares of Banks and Lenders Rise on Economic Optimism -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : Australia's Fortescue posts record profit as chairman gains $800 mln
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Global dividend plunge to be worst since financial crisis
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : innovation team moves to Berlin-based fintech
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Ant Group Reconstitutes Board Ahead of IPO; Adds Three Independent Directors
5PEARSON PLC : PEARSON : splashes out to secure former Disney exec Bird as CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group