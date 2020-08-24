Energy Shares Rise as Oil Prices Move Higher -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies climbed as oil and gasoline futures rose with two back-to-back storms on track to hit the Gulf of Mexico this week prompting the shutdown of some production in the region.

More than 15% of U.S. oil production is based in the Gulf Coast region and nearly half of all U.S. refineries are located on its coast. That means even a temporary closure of production facilities could weigh on supply.

Ahead of the two storms, more than half of oil production in the area was shut down Sunday, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

"There are some worries about a potentially volatile week ahead" for oil prices, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

"Apart from the Middle East, the U.S. Gulf Coast is really the most important energy hub in the world."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast that Tropical Storm Marco-currently in the Gulf of Mexico and downgraded from a hurricane Sunday night-will make landfall early Tuesday in Louisiana.

The storm is followed by Tropical Storm Laura, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Tuesday as it enters the Gulf of Mexico, and to make landfall in Louisiana Thursday morning.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com