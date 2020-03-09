Energy Slides as Oil Futures See Biggest Drop Since '91 On Saudi Move -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies plunged alongside oil futures after Saudi Arabia responded to Russia's apparent break with the OPEC+ alliance by declaring an oil price war.

Oil futures in New York fell 25% to about $31 a barrel, the biggest drop since the Gulf War era in 1991, and the lowest level since 2016. The clash between oil giants Saudi Arabia and Russia threatened to flood a world already oversupplied because of the coronavirus outbreak with a glut of crude.

In addition to the price cuts, Saudi officials said the kingdom would boost crude output. Natural gas futures bounced as investors bet that reduced oil production in the U.S. due to the crash in oil prices could help diminish a gas glut, as shale drillers often produce natural gas as a by-product of crude.

Shares of Canadian oil producer Cenovus fell sharply because of its exposure to heavy oil -- generally more expensive to produce -- and said the slide in oil prices was likely temporary. Shares of U.S. shale producers, which also have higher costs than many conventional producers, slid, with Continental Resources losing almost half of its value on Monday alone.

"If the goal is to get rid of U.S. shale producers, [the Saudi move] could hasten that," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. But the shale producers have invested in drilling and discovery technology that allows them to produce oil at a lower price than the last time when Saudi opened the spigots and caused a price crash, about a half-decade ago, Ms. Krosby said.

