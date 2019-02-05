Energy Stocks Lift European Markets to Nine-Week High

By David Hodari

European stocks climbed to a nine-week high Tuesday after strong energy-sector earnings, while most Asian markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.7% in early trading, on course for its sixth consecutive day of gains as it was boosted by a 1.6% advance for stocks in oil-and-gas companies. BP shares jumped 3.8% after the oil giant reported better than expected results, while basic resources stocks also outperformed the broader index.

Gains for European miners echoed similar moves in Asia-Pacific, where Australia's commodities-heavy ASX 200 climbed 2%, driven in part by its basic materials sector. Banking stocks notched the index's sharpest gains following the completion of a yearlong inquiry into financial-sector misconduct. Japan's Nikkei index slipped 0.2%.

In the U.S., futures put the S&P 500, the Nasdaq-100 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average on course to rise 0.1% at the open, extending the early-week gains that took the S&P 500 to its highest level since early December.

Technology shares, however, came under pressure after Google-parent Alphabet reported rising costs outside its core online-advertising business as it attempts to diversify. Alphabet shares slid 2.7% in after-hours trading.

In Europe, Austrian semiconductor company AMS slumped 12.2% as the Apple-supplier suspended its cash dividend policy and said it expected weak smartphone demand to drag on future revenues.

There were some bright spots for the global tech sector, as Wirecard shares climbed 5.8% after the internet company said an independent investigation failed to find any evidence of accounting misconduct.

Still, while Alphabet's earnings release came amid a quarterly earnings season that has been generally positive, many investors remained concerned about the strength of the global economy.

"Earnings reports haven't been that strong, and it's obvious that it's the support of the Fed that's driving stocks forward," said Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer at wealth management company Boston Private. "As we go through to the end of this earnings cycle, we're looking to see if we experience a resurgence of concerns: We don't yet have a deal with China and there's some evidence of a slowing global economy."

Market volatility has calmed in recent weeks after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said at the conclusion of the central bank's January meeting that economic data would continue to strongly inform future policy decisions, signaling future rate increases could be put on hold.

In contrast to data out of China and Europe, U.S. economic figures have remained robust, with nonfarm payroll numbers released on Friday heavily outperforming market expectations.

The Eurozone's composite purchasing managers index figures notched a decline on Tuesday, though slightly outperformed forecasts. French and Italian services PMIs were slightly better than expected. The euro slipped 0.2% versus the U.S. dollar.

The WSJ Dollar Index was last up 0.1%, having pared some of the losses that came last week after the Fed left interest rates unchanged.

Investors were awaiting ISM nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index figures later Tuesday for a fresh signal on the health of U.S. growth, as well as results from Walt Disney Co., Snap Inc. and Archer Daniels Midland. Market participants will be parsing ADM's release for signs that sagging food prices have again weighed on agricultural commodities.

