Energy Storage North America : Announces Winners of 2019 ESNA Innovation and Champion Awards

0
11/06/2019 | 09:01pm EST

Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the most influential gathering of policy, technology and market leaders in energy storage, today announced the winners of this year’s ESNA Innovation and Champion Awards. The awards were presented at the 7th Annual Energy Storage North America Conference and Expo, held at the San Diego Convention Center. This year’s winners will also be inducted into the ESNA Awards Hall of Fame, online here.

The ESNA Innovation Award winners were selected from the most geographically and technologically diverse group of Innovation Project Award nominates to date through a public, online voting process that received over 2,500 votes across three categories: Front-of-Meter, Behind-the-Meter and Microgrids. The winner in each category was recognized for their impact on the energy storage ecosystem, services supplied to customers and the grid, unique technology solutions, financing or partnerships.

ESNA Innovation Award Winners

Front-of-Meter Storage

  • Goderich Advanced Compressed Air Energy Storage Facility powered by Hydrostor – Goderich, Ontario

Behind-the-Meter Storage

  • Connected Solutions powered by National Grid – Waltham, Massachusetts

Microgrids

  • Nantucket Battery Energy Storage System powered by National Grid

ESNA Champion Awards recognize individuals from the utility and policy sectors who have demonstrated significant leadership in advancing the role of energy storage to achieve a cleaner, more reliable and more resilient electricity grid.

ESNA Champion Award Winners

Utility Champion

  • Martin Adams, General Manager and Chief Engineer, Los Angeles Department of Water & Power

Policy Champion

  • Alicia Barton, President and Chief Executive Office, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority

“The individuals and organizations we’re recognizing with this year’s ESNA Awards have made significant contributions to the growth and maturation of energy storage as a mainstream grid resource,” said Janice Lin, Energy Storage North America Conference Chair. “Their dynamic leadership and skillful execution serve as greatly needed role models for the global clean energy transformation.”

ESNA is grateful to its 2019 Award Ceremony sponsor KORE Power, as well its 2019 Platinum sponsors Con Edison Battery Storage, Doosan Gridtech, Energy Vault, Fluence, IBEW-NECA and Los Angeles Department of Water and Power; its Gold Sponsors: 8minute Solar Energy, EastPenn Manufacturing, EDF Renewables, Greensmith Energy, a Wärtsilä company, Li-Ion Tamer, LG Chem, SoCalGas; and its Silver Sponsors: DNV GL, GE, Munich Re, Maysteel, PXiSE, Southern California Edison, and Trane for contributing to the success of this year’s program.

About Energy Storage North America

Energy Storage North America (ESNA) is the largest conference, exhibition and networking event covering all applications of grid storage in North America. ESNA is produced by Strategen and Messe Dusseldorf North America. ESNA connects utilities, developers, energy users, policy makers and other key stakeholders from around the world to advance understanding and deployment of energy storage, and ultimately build a cleaner, more affordable and more resilient grid. To learn more, visit www.esnaexpo.com.


© Business Wire 2019
