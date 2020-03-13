Energy Surges As Government, Central Bank Actions Ease Fears -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies surged as government and central-bank actions succeeded in stemming market panic.

The Federal Reserve accelerated Treasury purchases to ease strain in short-term credit markets.

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency, and pledged to provide billions of dollars in federal aid to support the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Even as other stock-market sectors rebound, however, the energy sector is likely to remain in the doldrums because of the scale and likely prolonged nature of the oil-price drop, said one strategist.

Oil futures rose relatively modestly to $33 a barrel Friday.

"You're going to see investors just run away from the energy space," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA.

"You're going to see continued consolidation of the energy space, and you're probably going to have many companies default because commodity prices are just too low whether it's oil or natural gas...they're not going to see any rebound in revenues that you'll see the other spaces have."

