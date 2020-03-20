Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Energy Systems: We Are Still Open to Serve You

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 02:35pm EDT

STOCKTON, Calif., March 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- During these unprecedented times in the United States and across the world, safety and health concerns for our nation's people are at the forefront. With that in mind, the Energy Systems family wants you to know that we are here for you.

Energy Systems

STOCKTON, Calif., Mar 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- During these unprecedented times in the United States and across the world, safety and health concerns for our nation's people are at the forefront. With that in mind, the Energy Systems family wants you to know that we are here for you.

As businesses, health agencies, families and government agencies everywhere continue to evolve to the ever-changing concerns that have landed on our doorstep with the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the team here at Energy Systems has taken precautions to keep our family healthy so we can be here for all of your generator needs.

Although we may not know what the future holds, we do know that keeping your generator working by having it routinely serviced properly is a concern in all times.

What we have to offer
* Service and Repair
o We offer service on all generator makes and models
o Provide quarterly, semi-annual and annually scheduled maintenance agreements and testing
o Always well-equipped for overhauls and retrofits
o Provide turnkey installation of generator systems
o Possess unparalleled expertise as our factory-certified technicians are skilled and experienced with a wide variety of generator products
o We have a "Ready to Roll" fleet of vehicles on-call as the service team is field-dispatched for prompt response to your needs on a 24/7 basis

* Certified Technicians
o We have certified technicians available 24/7 for service and repair of generators. We can help ensure that your generator is working properly during this trying time.

* Lots of Inventory
o We have one of the most extensive parts departments in the western U.S.
o We have a large inventory of generators in all sizes and capacities, including mobile, residential and commercial generators.

You can reach out to us by calling us at 209.870.1900; faxing us at 209.870.1950; or emailing us at info@espowergen.com. For emergency service/repairs, please call 800.845.8519.

We will continue to do all we can during this difficult time to ensure our family stays healthy to continue serving yours.

About Energy Systems

Energy Systems has been in business since 1933 and is a leading distributor of power generation systems with a well-established reputation of excellence in the industry for exceptional sales, service, training and rentals for our customers. For more information, call us at 209.870.1900.

Learn more online at: https://www.espowergen.com/

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0320s2p-energy-systems-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Energy Systems

Related link: https://www.espowergen.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/energy-systems-we-are-still-open-to-serve-you/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:42pUK steps in to pay workers' wages amid coronavirus shutdown
RE
02:37pBayer mediator says glyphosate settlement talks slowed by coronavirus
RE
02:36pU.N. council members want option to vote virtually, Russia says 'don't be afraid'
RE
02:35pENERGY SYSTEMS : We Are Still Open to Serve You
SE
02:34pTHIS IS NO 2008 : Mnuchin borrows from Paulson's economic crisis playbook
RE
02:33pU.S. Layoffs Likely Surged to Unprecedented Level This Past Week
DJ
02:31pWHO MESSAGE TO YOUTH ON VIRUS : 'You are not invincible'
RE
02:29pCoronavirus death toll in UK rises by 33 to 177
RE
02:27pCORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN TO CUT EUROPE, AMERICAS AUTO PRODUCTION BY 1.44 MILLION : IHS Markit
RE
02:26pBritain increases benefit pay in response to coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Confirms Osram Offer Expected to Close in 2Q; Reiterates 1Q Guidance
2BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
3CMC MARKETS PLC : Online broker CMC raises forecast again as trading volumes surge
4INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : Inditex considers 25,000 temporary layoffs in Spain
5TOTAL : RENEWABLES : Total Expands in Wind Power in France with the acquisition of Global Power Wind France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group