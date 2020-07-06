Log in
Energy Transfer vows legal fight against order to shut oil pipeline

07/06/2020 | 02:58pm EDT

Energy Transfer LP will immediately file a motion to stay a U.S. district court decision on Monday to shut and empty the Dakota Access crude oil pipeline within a month, the company said in a statement.

"We will be immediately pursuing all available legal and administrative processes and are confident that once the law and full record are fully considered Dakota Access Pipeline will not be shut down and that oil will continue to flow," said Energy Transfer, which operates the 570,000 barrel per day pipeline.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENERGY TRANSFER LP -10.16% 6.335 Delayed Quote.-45.13%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.26% 43.08 Delayed Quote.-35.21%
WTI 0.58% 40.64 Delayed Quote.-34.40%
