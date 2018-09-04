Energy UK : comments on Scottish Government's Programme for Government

04 September 2018.

Following the First Minister's announcement of her Programme for Government, Lawrence Slade, chief executive of Energy UK said today:

'Scotland is leading the way in tackling climate change and should be proud of its record. As the First Minister announced today, Scotland is the only country in the world with statutory annual targets for reducing greenhouse emissions and the Climate Change Bill, introduced earlier this year, includes the world's most ambitious statutory targets for 2020, 2030, and 2040 which should be commended.

'The Scottish Government today announced its intentions to push forward on the electrification agenda and to reduce the need for new petrol and diesel vehicles, and we welcome these commitments. However, there is a need to join up the agenda. Nowhere in this document do all the pieces of the jigsaw come together. To achieve the demanding reductions in emissions, and to move Scotland towards electrification at the pace it wants, will need an increase in renewable energy production, both onshore as well as offshore. The current Planning Bill fails to reference the need for the planning system to support renewable energy and in today's programme, there isn't a single mention of onshore wind power in any of the sections on planning; energy or climate change. We want to work with the Scottish Government in achieving their ambitious targets, but this needs a more joined up approach to how Scotland will generate the power it needs to meet these.'