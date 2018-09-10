Energy UK : joins businesses to call on PM to be more ambitious on electric vehicles

10 September 2018.

Ahead of the seminal international Zero Emission Vehicles Summit in London tomorrow, Energy UK has joined WWF-UK, businesses and energy companies to call on the Prime Minister Theresa May to be more ambitious on delivering low carbon transport.

A broad coalition of businesses - from Sky to Aviva, Zip Car to Wilmott Dixon - have signed the letter to the Prime Minister to welcome the ambition set out in the recent Road to Zero strategy and urge the Government to go further to enable these ambitions to become a reality, including to accelerate the phase-out of new petrol and diesel vehicles; and ensure supportive electric vehicle sales targets and policies.

The letter also calls for the forthcoming Budget to be used to eliminate short-term barriers to electric vehicle uptake by addressing the cliff-edge in company car benefit-in-kind tax rates which serve to disincentive zero-emission uptake before 2020/21, and bring forward the 2% rate to 2019/20.

Lawrence Slade, chief executive of Energy UK, said:

'Taking the right action now would show clear global leadership and enable the UK to continue to be a leading market for low carbon transport. Energy UK has long been calling for the Government to go further and faster to encourage a mass uptake of electric vehicles to the benefit of our environment, the economy and consumers.'

Tony Juniper, Executive Director of Advocacy and Campaigns at WWF, said:

'Transport is the biggest source of carbon emissions in the UK, so it's encouraging to see such broad business support to get the UK in the fast lane to a clean economy. If we are to protect nature from the increasing threats of climate change, we must be truly ambitious in cutting our emissions and aim for 100% electric vehicle sales by 2030.'

Fiona Ball, Head of Responsible Business at Sky said:

'At Sky, we are committed to a low carbon future and we became the first carbon neutral media company in 2006. We've invested in electric vehicle charging points at our own sites and we're reviewing the feasibility of alternative fuel vehicles for our cars and vans. As part of this we're working with others to make sure the uptake of zero emissions vehicles is viable and that is why we are joining this call to the government to support this vital transition.'

Zelda Bentham, Group Head of Sustainability at Aviva said:

'Climate change and air quality are first and second order risks for a Life and Health Insurance company like Aviva. For our customers, we seek to increase prevention and improve protection from the impacts of extreme weather and poor air quality. We see the transition to EV based economy as a key milestone to achieving this. In our trade car fleet, more than 50% of new car orders are plug-in or hybrids. We are also extending electric vehicle charging stations across Aviva offices and using electricity generated from renewable sources. This all helps support our decade old carbon neutral stance.'

The letter comes ahead of the international Zero Emission Vehicles Summit 2018 (11 Sept, London) which brings together ministers, industry leaders and sector representatives from around the world to tackle carbon emissions and to find ways to improve air quality.

ENDS

Notes to Editors