Energy Up After Lebanon Explosion, BP Earnings -- Energy Roundup

Oil futures rose above $41 a barrel, hitting session highs after a massive explosion on the waterfront rocked Lebanon's capital city of Beirut, wounding many people and causing widespread damage in nearby neighborhoods. The explosion occurred after a warehouse at a port in the city caught fire, according to Lebanon's state news agency, which didn't say how the fire had started.

Natural gas prices rallied 4.4% to close at $2.19-a-million British thermal units, the highest closing price in more than six months as investors become increasingly convinced that a warmer-than-normal summer will continue throughout most of August, pushing gas consumption rates higher.

BP cut its dividend for the first time in a decade and outlined plans to pivot away from oil and gas and invest more in low carbon energy.

