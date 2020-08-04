Log in
Energy Up After Lebanon Explosion, BP Earnings -- Energy Roundup

08/04/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

Shares of energy companies rose after a devastating explosion in Beirut, and as optimism about a diversification plan from British oil major BP.

Oil futures rose above $41 a barrel, hitting session highs after a massive explosion on the waterfront rocked Lebanon's capital city of Beirut, wounding many people and causing widespread damage in nearby neighborhoods. The explosion occurred after a warehouse at a port in the city caught fire, according to Lebanon's state news agency, which didn't say how the fire had started.

Natural gas prices rallied 4.4% to close at $2.19-a-million British thermal units, the highest closing price in more than six months as investors become increasingly convinced that a warmer-than-normal summer will continue throughout most of August, pushing gas consumption rates higher.

BP cut its dividend for the first time in a decade and outlined plans to pivot away from oil and gas and invest more in low carbon energy. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

BP PLC 6.48% 299.25 Delayed Quote.-40.41%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.42% 44.3 Delayed Quote.-34.20%
WTI 2.14% 41.5 Delayed Quote.-34.56%
