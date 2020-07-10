Energy Up After Promising Covid-19 Treatment Data -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose alongside oil futures after promising data on Covid-19 treatment spurred bets on a "v-shaped" global economic recovery.

In one sign of the changing mood in oil markets, market monitor the International Energy Agency said Friday the worst effects of the coronavirus on global oil demand have passed, while cautioning that it anticipates a slow recovery in demand in the second half of 2020.

The number of active oil rigs in the U.S fell by four in the latest week to a fresh 11-year-low of 181 rigs as many producers remain reluctant to operate wells near breakeven level.

