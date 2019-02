Shares of energy companies rose after a pledge from Saudi Arabia that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries would maintain reduced production and a surprisingly large drop in U.S. stockpiles prolonged an oil rally. U.S. crude-oil futures have risen about 25% in the first two months of the year, according to Dow Jones Market Data, the best January-February performance in figures going back to 1984, as reported earlier.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com