Energy Up Amid Iran Tensions, Philadelphia Refinery Fire -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose after President Donald Trump reversed orders for a military strike on Iran at the last moment and as a fire forced a refinery outage. Any military strike on Iran would cause a further spike in oil prices, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. A large fire erupted at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions oil refinery in south Philadelphia early Friday. The refinery processes about 335,000 barrels a day of crude oil as the largest oil refining complex on the East Coast. Shares of PBF Energy, a New Jersey-based refiner that also serves the East Coast, saw shares rally after the reports. The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by one in the past week to 789 following two straight weeks of declines, according to a tally from Baker Hughes, a GE Company.

