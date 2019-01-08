Energy Up Amid OPEC Production Cuts -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose as production cuts drove up oil futures. Oil production from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries fell by 630,000 barrels a day to a six-month low of 32.43 million barrels in December from a month earlier, according to an S&P Global Platts survey released Tuesday, as reported earlier. Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Aramco is nearing a deal to invest in U.S. liquefied natural gas projects, a major step for the Kingdom, which had long focused on the U.S. as an export market, The Wall Street Journal reported. Exxon-overseen ships working on its Guyana operations were harassed by Venezuela's navy, with the Caracas government claiming they were in Venezuela's waters.

