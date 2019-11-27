Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Energy Up As Futures Weakness Offset By Trade Hopes -- Energy Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 04:27pm EST

Shares of energy companies rose slightly as weakness in energy futures was offset by hopes of progress on trade negotiations.

Crude supplies rose by roughly 3.6 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 22, contrary to expectations for a drawdown.

Natural-gas futures continued a prolonged downturn on fears of a glut. T

he number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by three in the latest period to 668, the sixth consecutive decline and down to March 2017 levels, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES -0.27% 22.55 Delayed Quote.4.84%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.62% 63.02 Delayed Quote.17.69%
WTI -0.26% 58.07 Delayed Quote.25.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:29pMaterials Up On Trade-Deal Hopes -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:27pStocks near record highs on trade hopes, dollar gains
RE
04:27pEnergy Up As Futures Weakness Offset By Trade Hopes -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:25pStocks near record highs on trade hopes, dollar gains
RE
04:23pStocks near record highs on trade hopes, dollar gains
RE
04:22pSolid data, trade hopes lift Wall Street to records
RE
04:19pU.S. assures banks on dollar dealings with China's COSCO hit by Iran sanctions
RE
04:17pU.S. assures banks on dollar dealings with China's COSCO hit by Iran sanctions
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:09pUpbeat U.S. data lifts dollar; sterling rises
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil slips after U.S. crude build and record production
2EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
3SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Swedish Broadcaster Alleges SEB Ties to Money Laundering, Magnitsky Affair
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 2019 Second Half Pre-Close Trading Update
5AMP LIMITED : Five years of Australian finance scandals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group