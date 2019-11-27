Energy Up As Futures Weakness Offset By Trade Hopes -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose slightly as weakness in energy futures was offset by hopes of progress on trade negotiations.

Crude supplies rose by roughly 3.6 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 22, contrary to expectations for a drawdown.

Natural-gas futures continued a prolonged downturn on fears of a glut. T

he number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by three in the latest period to 668, the sixth consecutive decline and down to March 2017 levels, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com