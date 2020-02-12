Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Energy Up As Investors Reverse Coronavirus Trades On Diminished Fears -- Energy Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 04:26pm EST

Shares of energy companies rose as traders reversed trades made during the height of the coronavirus scare, driving up the price of oil futures and energy producers, among others.

The coronavirus will be the key driver of a drop in global oil demand growth this year, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in its monthly oil market report. OPEC downgraded its 2020 world oil demand growth forecast for the sixth time in nine months.

"I think what you are seeing bounce is what really has done poorly under the coronavirus [scare]," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist with money manager the Leuthold Group. "You're seeing some of the cyclicals pick up that got hammered with virus concerns."

British oil major BP pledged to reduce its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050 and restructure its oil-focused businesses to better navigate a transition to other fuels.

Natural-gas futures rose after weather forecasts for the coming weeks changed to show lower expected temperatures.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.43% 56.1 Delayed Quote.-18.45%
WTI 2.81% 51.53 Delayed Quote.-18.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
04:42pMGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren to step down before contract ends
RE
04:41pCAYMAN ISLANDS GOVERNMENT : Statement on EU List of Non-Cooperative Tax Jurisdictions
PU
04:38pDollar gains as coronavirus fears recede
RE
04:36pBRUCE WESTERMAN : Westerman Introduces Trillion Trees Act
PU
04:36pINCOME-DRIVEN REPAYMENT PLANS FOR STUDENT LOANS : Budgetary Costs and Policy Options
PU
04:34pMaterials Up As Coronavirus Fears Subside -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:28pCentral Banks Adopt Cautious Outlook on Coronavirus -- Update
DJ
04:26pEnergy Up As Investors Reverse Coronavirus Trades On Diminished Fears -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:25pPentagon set to back Huawei restrictions - Politico
RE
04:25pFacebook starts fact-checking partnership with Reuters
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
2KERING : KERING : Gucci owner Kering halts spending in China on virus fears
3Oil rises over 3% as demand worries ease amid fewer new coronavirus cases
4BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP : Babcock nudges down profit forecast on oil and gas woes
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group