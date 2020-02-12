Energy Up As Investors Reverse Coronavirus Trades On Diminished Fears -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose as traders reversed trades made during the height of the coronavirus scare, driving up the price of oil futures and energy producers, among others.

The coronavirus will be the key driver of a drop in global oil demand growth this year, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in its monthly oil market report. OPEC downgraded its 2020 world oil demand growth forecast for the sixth time in nine months.

"I think what you are seeing bounce is what really has done poorly under the coronavirus [scare]," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist with money manager the Leuthold Group. "You're seeing some of the cyclicals pick up that got hammered with virus concerns."

British oil major BP pledged to reduce its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050 and restructure its oil-focused businesses to better navigate a transition to other fuels.

Natural-gas futures rose after weather forecasts for the coming weeks changed to show lower expected temperatures.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com