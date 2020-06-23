Log in
Energy Up As Oil Rally Stalls Around $40/Barrel -- Energy Roundup

06/23/2020 | 04:44pm EDT

Shares of energy companies rose slightly as the oil rally stalled around $40 a barrel.

Oil and other "risk assets" sold off late Monday after trade adviser Pete Navarro said the trade deal between the U.S. and China was "over." Mr. Navarro later said his comments were taken out of context, while others in the administration contradicted them.

"President Donald Trump's quick response to confirm the China trade deal is fully intact told financial markets that he won't follow through on any of his threats until after the Presidential election," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA, in a note to clients.

The oil rally lost steam Tuesday after a U.S. survey of manufacturing was not as strong as European equivalents, Mr. Moya said. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.08% 42.32 Delayed Quote.-36.06%
WTI -2.23% 39.97 Delayed Quote.-35.09%
