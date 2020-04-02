Log in
Energy Up As Saudi Signals Willingness To End Price War With Russia -- Energy Roundup

04/02/2020 | 04:28pm EDT

Shares of energy companies rallied after Saudi Arabia signalled it would consider oil-supply curbs as long as other nations join the effort.

U.S. benchmark oil prices rose 25%, or $5.01-a-barrel, on the session to finish at $25.32-a-barrel, marking the biggest one-day percentage rise ever. The kingdom signaled a reversal of its oil war against Russia after U.S. President Trump sought help to rebalance oil markets in a Thursday phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The kingdom is also seeking an emergency meeting that would include the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other nations, a sign that it's ready for a ceasefire in the price war with Russia that led to one of the biggest oil crashes on record.

In a sign of pessimism about the outlook for the domestic U.S. economy, natural-gas futures finished at a new 25-year low.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

