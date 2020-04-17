Energy Up Despite Oil Futures Retreat As Economic Reopening Seen Boosting Demand -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies surged, despite a sharp drop in U.S. crude-oil futures, as traders bet that states would soon reopen their economies, spurring demand for gasoline.

President Donald Trump gave governors a free hand to start allowing "nonessential" businesses to reopen. In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said he would authorize retailers to offer "to go" service starting on April 24.

Oil futures traded in New York fell almost 20% on the week to close at an 18-year low of $18.27-a-barrel.

Schlumberger, the world's largest oil-field services company, cut its shareholder dividend 75% and said it would overhaul its businesses, cutting jobs and closing facilities to cope with a historic energy rout.

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. declined by 66 in the last week to 438, continuing a recent slide, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

