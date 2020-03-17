Energy Up, Despite Oil Selloff, On Hopes Fiscal Intervention Will Support Market -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose even as oil futures hit another four-year low.

Oil futures sold off ahead of the close, retreating by 6% to $26.95 a barrel as much of the developed world went into an economic freeze. Images of despoiled supermarket aisles and deserted city streets reflected the de facto lockdowns in cities as far apart as San Francisco, New York, Dallas, Paris, Berlin and Hong Kong.

The sudden halt in economic activity is unprecedented in the modern age, and the impact on energy demand is likely to be particularly profound. The anticipated scale of the demand slowdown was evident from the fact that energy futures plunged despite the unveiling of a U.S. fiscal stimulus plan that could pump as much as $1 trillion into the economy. Like oil prices, natural-gas futures fell sharply, losing almost 5% to settle at $1.73 a-million British thermal units.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com