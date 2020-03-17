Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Energy Up, Despite Oil Selloff, On Hopes Fiscal Intervention Will Support Market -- Energy Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 04:24pm EDT

Shares of energy companies rose even as oil futures hit another four-year low.

Oil futures sold off ahead of the close, retreating by 6% to $26.95 a barrel as much of the developed world went into an economic freeze. Images of despoiled supermarket aisles and deserted city streets reflected the de facto lockdowns in cities as far apart as San Francisco, New York, Dallas, Paris, Berlin and Hong Kong.

The sudden halt in economic activity is unprecedented in the modern age, and the impact on energy demand is likely to be particularly profound. The anticipated scale of the demand slowdown was evident from the fact that energy futures plunged despite the unveiling of a U.S. fiscal stimulus plan that could pump as much as $1 trillion into the economy. Like oil prices, natural-gas futures fell sharply, losing almost 5% to settle at $1.73 a-million British thermal units.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:42pWall Street bounces after Monday's selloff as Fed boosts liquidity
RE
04:41pAs virus destroys fuel demand, global refiners prepare run cuts
RE
04:40pGlobal powers unleash trillions of dollars to stem spiraling coronavirus crisis
RE
04:39pWall Street bounces after Monday's selloff as Fed boosts liquidity
RE
04:38pExplaining the Fed's Intervention in Commercial-Paper Markets
DJ
04:36pEXCLUSIVE : Impossible Foods explores credit line to tackle coronavirus fallout - sources
RE
04:29pFed moves to backstop funding for companies as coronavirus fallout spreads
RE
04:27pAs U.S. Tries to Slow Virus Impact, Europe Hunkers Down -- 4th Update
DJ
04:24pEnergy Up, Despite Oil Selloff, On Hopes Fiscal Intervention Will Support Market -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
2LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : crude sinks below $30/bbl as recession fears weigh
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : preparing 'air bridge' to supply Germany through epidemic
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : U.S. factory to stay open as coronavirus lockdown begins -report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group