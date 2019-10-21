Log in
Energy Up On Brexit Optimism -- Energy Roundup

10/21/2019 | 04:27pm EDT

Shares of energy companies rose amid optimism that the United Kingdom and European Union would avoid the disruption of a "hard Brexit." Pessimism about Brexit and trade talks has reined in economically sensitive markets such as oil-and-natural gas in recent weeks.

Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission indicate that bets on rising U.S. oil prices have hit a nine-month low, underscoring investors' concerns that economic growth will slow, crimping demand.

Exxon Mobil and New York's attorney general are headed for a showdown this week over accusations the company deceived investors, a rare trial over how the oil industry accounts for the impact of climate change.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.47% 0.86018 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1.67% 68.74 Delayed Quote.-0.85%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.30% 58.98 Delayed Quote.9.05%
WTI -0.19% 53.44 Delayed Quote.16.30%
