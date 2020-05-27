Log in
Energy Up On Economic Optimism, Even As Oil Futures Fall -- Energy Roundup

05/27/2020 | 04:42pm EDT

Shares of energy companies rallied as investors continued to bet on a rapid economic recovery.

U.S. oil prices fell 4.5% to close at $32.81-a-barrel amid chatter that Russia is losing interest in participating in another round of production cuts.

Chevron shares rose after Reuters reported the oil giant is planning personnel cuts of as much as 15% as part of an overhaul of the company, one of the biggest investors in onshore U.S. drilling.

Natural gas prices fell 4% at $1.72-per-million British thermal units as mild weather throughout much of the U.S. was seen as crimping demand.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

