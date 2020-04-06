Log in
Energy Up On Hopes For Thursday OPEC + Deal -- Energy Roundup

04/06/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Shares of energy companies rose as hopes for an end to the oil-price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia lingered.

An OPEC + summit is now set for Thursday, later than initially rumored, with Saudi Arabia and others in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries working to convince oil producers outside the cartel that there will be very little space left to store their oil if they don't curb production.

Oil futures gave back a chunk of their recent gains, as hopes faded for a rapid resolution of the dispute over production between Saudi and Russia.

Natural gas prices surged 6.8% to a two-week high above $1.73-a-million British thermal units on hopes that a global oil price-war will soon force a sharp reduction in production of gas as a by-product of shale-oil drilling.

Investment firm Berkshire Hathaway looks set to eventually take possession of a large stake in Occidental Petroleum due to the terms of a convertible-share investment, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

