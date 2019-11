Shares of energy companies rose after reports that the U.S. was close to sealing a trade deal with China and of diminished drilling activity boosted oil futures.

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 10 in the past week to 674, the lowest level since April 2017, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, the fourth straight decrease.

