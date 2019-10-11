Log in
Energy Up On Trade Progress, Iranian Tanker Damage -- Energy Roundup

10/11/2019 | 04:25pm EDT

Shares of energy companies rose as expectations built for a trade deal between the U.S. and China and after a reported attack on an Iranian oil tanker.

An Iranian tanker was damaged in an attack near the port of Jeddah off the Saudi Arabian coast Friday, the ship's operator said, the latest incident to raise tensions in the Middle East and heighten concerns over the security of oil infrastructure. The National Iranian Tanker Co., which owns the oil tanker Sabiti, said the vessel was in the Red Sea when it was likely hit by missiles that damaged its main tanks.

In 2017, Israeli private investigation company Black Cube secretly recorded senior officials at Mexico's Petróleos Mexicanos describing widespread bribery and corruption at the state-run oil company, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The International Energy Agency downgraded its global oil demand growth forecast for the fourth time in six months on Friday, citing a global economic slowdown. Late in the session, President Donald Trump said the U.S. and China had reached a "very substantial, Phase One deal."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

