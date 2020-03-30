Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Energy Up Slightly, Even As Oil Hits 18-Year Low -- Energy Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 04:29pm EDT

Shares of energy companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as oil hit an 18-year low.

Oil futures U.S. crude prices fell to their lowest level since 2002, briefly dropping below $20 a barrel, as investors grew more pessimistic about oil demand and oversupply. West Texas Intermediate futures, the main U.S. crude gauge, settled just above $20 a barrel after hitting their lowest level since February 2002 on Monday.

Throughout the U.S., states and municipalities tightened social-distancing guidelines and further restricted travel, while President Donald Trump extended the timeline of federal social-distancing guidelines.

Meanwhile, a phone call Monday between Mr. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin yielded no clear progress on supporting the oil market.

Driller Sanchez Energy's top lenders have agreed to take a majority stake in the bankrupt company after collapsing oil prices wiped away their chances of being fully repaid.

Natural gas prices rose slightly on hopes that the drop in the U.S. oil-rig count could help ease the glut in natural gas, often a by-product in oil production.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:51pInstacart workers strike as labor unrest grows during coronavirus crisis
RE
04:50pAnother plunge drops crude benchmarks to lowest levels since 2002
RE
04:50pAnother plunge drops crude benchmarks to lowest levels since 2002
RE
04:49pAnother plunge drops crude benchmarks to lowest levels since 2002
RE
04:48pWorld Bank urges G20 to refrain from export restrictions for pandemic supplies
RE
04:46pThe U.S. weighs the grim math of death vs. the economy
RE
04:46pDeaths, intubations swamp New Orleans doctors in coronavirus surge
RE
04:44pFord, GE to produce 50,000 ventilators in 100 days
RE
04:31pMaterials Up On Optimism About Chinese Economic Rebound -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:29pEnergy Up Slightly, Even As Oil Hits 18-Year Low -- Energy Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: American Airlines in talks to hire Millstein for aid advice
2China unexpectedly cuts reverse repo rate by most in five years to support virus-hit economy
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : J&J, Moderna sign deals with U.S. to produce possible coronavirus vaccines
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Expects Lower 1Q Revenue as Coronavi..
5Wall Street rallies, led by healthcare jump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group