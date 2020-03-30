Energy Up Slightly, Even As Oil Hits 18-Year Low -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as oil hit an 18-year low.

Oil futures U.S. crude prices fell to their lowest level since 2002, briefly dropping below $20 a barrel, as investors grew more pessimistic about oil demand and oversupply. West Texas Intermediate futures, the main U.S. crude gauge, settled just above $20 a barrel after hitting their lowest level since February 2002 on Monday.

Throughout the U.S., states and municipalities tightened social-distancing guidelines and further restricted travel, while President Donald Trump extended the timeline of federal social-distancing guidelines.

Meanwhile, a phone call Monday between Mr. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin yielded no clear progress on supporting the oil market.

Driller Sanchez Energy's top lenders have agreed to take a majority stake in the bankrupt company after collapsing oil prices wiped away their chances of being fully repaid.

Natural gas prices rose slightly on hopes that the drop in the U.S. oil-rig count could help ease the glut in natural gas, often a by-product in oil production.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com