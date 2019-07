Shares of energy companies rose slightly in tandem with oil futures. Oil changed hands above $57 a barrel in New York, recouping some of last week's losses. Norwegian driller Equinor said Sunday it agreed to sell a 16% shareholding in Lundin Petroleum for a direct interest of 2.6% in the Johan Sverdrup field and $650 million in cash.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com