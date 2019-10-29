Log in
Energy Up Slightly after BP Earnings, Natural-Gas Gains -- Energy Roundup

10/29/2019 | 04:38pm EDT

Shares of energy companies rose slightly after gains for natural-gas prices offset British oil giant BP's earnings disappointment.

BP posted third-quarter profit ahead of Wall Street targets, but that was because of a lower-than-expected tax liabilities and higher-than-anticipated income from its stake in Russian driller Rosneft. Those gains masked a write-down on assets sold during the quarter, which, alongside commodity-price weakness, cast a pall over the earnings report.

Natural-gas producer CNX Resources rallied after it said it reduced drilling activity this summer amid an unseasonable slump in natural-gas prices. That followed similar pledges of restraint from rivals such as Range Resources, Cabot Oil & Gas and Southwestern Energy, breaking a longstanding tendency of gas drillers to keep pumping at capacity even during times of gas slumps.

The drillers' newfound restraint and more forecasts of unseasonably cold weather drove natural-gas futures more than 6% higher for the second straight session.

Marathon Petroleum is preparing to spin off its gas-station chain and considering shaking up its executive leadership to appease activist shareholders, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CABOT CORPORATION 0.39% 45.85 Delayed Quote.6.36%
CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION 4.69% 18.96 Delayed Quote.-18.97%
CNX RESOURCES CORPORATION 15.82% 8.71 Delayed Quote.-34.15%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.06% 61.59 Delayed Quote.14.59%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 0.65% 68.02 Delayed Quote.14.52%
RANGE RESOURCES 7.18% 4.48 Delayed Quote.-56.32%
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY 3.72% 2.23 Delayed Quote.-36.95%
WTI -0.54% 55.5 Delayed Quote.24.82%



