Energy Up Slightly after BP Earnings, Natural-Gas Gains -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose slightly after gains for natural-gas prices offset British oil giant BP's earnings disappointment.

BP posted third-quarter profit ahead of Wall Street targets, but that was because of a lower-than-expected tax liabilities and higher-than-anticipated income from its stake in Russian driller Rosneft. Those gains masked a write-down on assets sold during the quarter, which, alongside commodity-price weakness, cast a pall over the earnings report.

Natural-gas producer CNX Resources rallied after it said it reduced drilling activity this summer amid an unseasonable slump in natural-gas prices. That followed similar pledges of restraint from rivals such as Range Resources, Cabot Oil & Gas and Southwestern Energy, breaking a longstanding tendency of gas drillers to keep pumping at capacity even during times of gas slumps.

The drillers' newfound restraint and more forecasts of unseasonably cold weather drove natural-gas futures more than 6% higher for the second straight session.

Marathon Petroleum is preparing to spin off its gas-station chain and considering shaking up its executive leadership to appease activist shareholders, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com