Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Energy Up With Oil Futures -- Energy Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 04:28pm EDT

Shares of energy companies rose alongside oil futures amid bets that Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries policy and unrest in Venezuela would keep a lid on supply for the foreseeable future. The U.S. Energy Information Administration trimmed its forecasts for U.S. crude production for this year and next and lifted its 2019 forecasts for U.S. and global benchmark oil prices, according to its Short-term Energy Outlook report released Tuesday. Maarten Wetselaar, Royal Dutch Shell's director of integrated gas and new energies, said in an interview at the annual CERAWeek conference that the company's latest push into renewable energy will gain more traction that previous ones. Mr. Wetselaar said the economics of wind, solar and other power sources have improved while the culture has also shifted, as reported earlier.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:50pHealth Care Up as Traders Hedge Against Brexit Shock -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:48pAPI AMERICAN PETROLEUM INSTITUTE : Offshore Oil and Natural Gas Exploration Strengthens Land and Water Conservation Fund
PU
04:48pAPI : EPA Must Reconsider Anti-Consumer RFS Deal
PU
04:48pOil edges higher on cuts to Saudi exports
RE
04:43pU.S. SEC gets permission to respond to Elon Musk's defense of Tesla tweet
RE
04:42pWorld stocks rise on tame U.S. inflation, dollar eases
RE
04:41pStocks rise on tame U.S. inflation, dollar eases
RE
04:40pCanadian dollar rises to near one-week high as U.S. inflation slows
RE
04:33pU.S. Government Bonds Gain After Weak Inflation Data -- Update
DJ
04:31pDIGITAL ASSET MONETARY NETWORK : to Increase Investment Interest in Equity Crowdfunding
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Brand Misses Profit-Margin Target
3Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise as amended Brexit deal sharpens risk appetite
4GEBERIT : GEBERIT : Toilet maker Geberit sees tough 2019 on Italy, Brexit woes
5CAIRN ENERGY : CAIRN ENERGY : Swung to Net Loss in 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.