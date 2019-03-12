Energy Up With Oil Futures -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose alongside oil futures amid bets that Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries policy and unrest in Venezuela would keep a lid on supply for the foreseeable future. The U.S. Energy Information Administration trimmed its forecasts for U.S. crude production for this year and next and lifted its 2019 forecasts for U.S. and global benchmark oil prices, according to its Short-term Energy Outlook report released Tuesday. Maarten Wetselaar, Royal Dutch Shell's director of integrated gas and new energies, said in an interview at the annual CERAWeek conference that the company's latest push into renewable energy will gain more traction that previous ones. Mr. Wetselaar said the economics of wind, solar and other power sources have improved while the culture has also shifted, as reported earlier.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com