Energy Up With Oil Futures -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose alongside oil futures, which rebounded from bear-market levels, as a weak jobs report was seen as a guarantee of rate cuts later this year. Oil futures rose by more than 2.5% to about $54 a barrel in New York, but remain far below their peaks above $65 a barrel in late April. "Oil is first and foremost reflecting a global slowdown, particularly from China, but on the other side of the equation it also is reflection of increased supply," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "If there was to be a military altercation in the Middle East, then you'd see the market price in a disruption of supply." Natural gas prices rose slightly, rebounding from a three-year low, reached Thursday after a long slide related to a glut of the commodity in parts of the U.S.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com