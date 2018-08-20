Energy Up With Oil Futures, Trade Fears Subside -- Energy Roundup

Shares of oil and gas companies rose in tandem with oil futures as trade fears subsided. ConocoPhillips will halt further legal actions against the troubled state-run energy company Petroleos de Venezuela SA over an unpaid $2 billion arbitration award after both sides agreed on a payment plan. French oil major Total is having difficulty unloading its stake in a $5 billion natural-gas project in Iran to a Chinese partner after stopping work on the project earlier this year because of U.S. sanctions.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com