Energy Up after October Jobs Report -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose sharply after a stronger-than-expected October jobs report.

Employers added a net 128,000 workers to payrolls in October, defying predictions of weakness related to a strike at General Motors.

Exxon Mobil shares rose after the largest U.S. oil company by market capitalization saw increased production in the third quarter, offsetting a drop in earnings triggered by lower energy prices. Shares of Exxon rival Chevron were flat after it reported earnings short of some investors' expectations.

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 691, the lowest level since April 2017, according to the latest tally from oil-field services company Baker Hughes. The reduced drilling activity could alleviate a recent buildup in U.S. oil stockpiles.

Distressed Los Angeles oil driller California Resources shares rallied after it reported third-quarter profit ahead of expectations.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com