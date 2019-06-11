Energy Up as Geopolitical Tensions Offset Glut Fears -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies ticked up as elevated tensions between world powers offset signs of excess supply in the U.S. Relations between the U.S. and Russia are at their most dangerous point in years, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, with the two rivals locked in a stalemate over how to revive an important Cold War-era arms treaty. The oil market is intertwined with many of the two powers' diplomatic struggles, with Russian military advisers serving in oil producer Venezuela and both sides flexing their muscles in the Middle East. Royal Dutch Shell's floating liquefied natural-gas plant off Australia's northwest coast has shipped its first cargo of LNG, as reported earlier. Gains on oil prices are constrained by higher production in the U.S. Oil production rose to 20.5 million barrels a day in the U.S. in 2018, as increased activity on shale oil fields led to the largest increase for any country on record, according to estimates from British oil major BP.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com