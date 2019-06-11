Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Energy Up as Geopolitical Tensions Offset Glut Fears -- Energy Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 04:20pm EDT

Shares of energy companies ticked up as elevated tensions between world powers offset signs of excess supply in the U.S. Relations between the U.S. and Russia are at their most dangerous point in years, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, with the two rivals locked in a stalemate over how to revive an important Cold War-era arms treaty. The oil market is intertwined with many of the two powers' diplomatic struggles, with Russian military advisers serving in oil producer Venezuela and both sides flexing their muscles in the Middle East. Royal Dutch Shell's floating liquefied natural-gas plant off Australia's northwest coast has shipped its first cargo of LNG, as reported earlier. Gains on oil prices are constrained by higher production in the U.S. Oil production rose to 20.5 million barrels a day in the U.S. in 2018, as increased activity on shale oil fields led to the largest increase for any country on record, according to estimates from British oil major BP.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:27pEx-Modi Economist Finds India Growth Reports Too Rosy
DJ
04:22pMaterials Flat as Beijing Stimulus Meets Mixed Reception -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:21pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Retreat From Session Highs After Stock-market Rally Runs Out Of Steam
DJ
04:20pEnergy Up as Geopolitical Tensions Offset Glut Fears -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:14pSUBSCRIBERS : Changes to Foreign Exchange Markets Coverage
DJ
04:06pWall Street treads water following recent rally
RE
04:04pTSX rises  0.20 percent to 16,248.76
RE
04:03pZiyen Inc. to Tokenize Oil Assets on the Ethereum Blockchain
GL
03:52pTrump insists there's more to Mexico migrant deal, waves document as proof
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Using Smartphones to Pay? That's So Yesterday in China -- Journal Report
2Oil steadies as demand concerns counter OPEC cuts
3BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : Slack predicts full-year sales to skyrocket ahead of public debut
4TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC : Salesforce Makes $15 Billion Deal -- WSJ
5GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : Britain's Saga links up with Goldman to tap over-50s savings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About